Global economic growth rates to stabilize at 3.1% by 2028 — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Global economic growth rates through 2028 will stabilize at 3.1% per year (1.7% per year in developed countries, and 3.9% a year in developing states), according to scenario conditions of Russia’s social and economic development in 2026-2028 released on the website of the Economic Development Ministry.

The ministry mentioned the stepping up of the protectionism policy, the slowdown of disinflation process, as well as escalation of geopolitical tensions, among the main risks.

"Amid the trade standoff between the US and China, the growth of their economies will slow down to 2.1% and 3.4% per year, respectively. Growth rates of the economies of Eurozone countries will equal up to 1.3% a year," the document reads.