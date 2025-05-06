Hyundai registers three trademarks in Russia — patent authority

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. South Korean automaker Hyundai, which has left Russia, has registered three trademarks in the country in May 2025, according to data from the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property.

Hyundai ix10, Hyundai ix40, Hyundai ix50 trademarks were registered.

All trademarks registered are in Class 12 of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), which covers cars, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Another South Korean car brand Kia that has left the Russian market, also registered eight trademarks in Class 12 of the International Classification of Goods and Services in April 2025.