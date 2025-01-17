Trump plans to make cryptocurrency US national priority

NEW YORK, January 17. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order declaring the development of cryptocurrency a national priority for the United States, Bloomberg reported with reference to sources.

According to the agency, Trump plans to create an advisory council on cryptocurrency to form government policy on the development of this area. The agency's sources said that at the current stage, the inclusion of a directive for all government agencies to review their policies on digital assets in the executive order is being discussed. In addition, in the future suspension of legal proceedings related to cryptocurrencies could be possible in the future, such as the case against the crypto exchange Binance.

In addition, the possibility of creating a national cryptocurrency reserve is being considered, the agency wrote.