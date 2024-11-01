Russian auto dealer plans to sell about 110,000 cars in 2024

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Rolf plans to sell about 35,000-40,000 new cars and 70,000 used cars as of the end of 2024, CEO of the Russian car dealer Roman Antonov told reporters.

Total sales of new and used cars can therefore decline by 16-20% against 2023.

"If we take results of 2023, we sold 29,000 new cars and 102,000 used cars in conclusion. We have revised our strategy this year in view of the increase of the key rate. I believe, we will sell about 35,000 - 40,000 cars as of 2024 year-end. [Sales of] used cars declined in view of the rising credit burden with us because of the key rate; sales [of used cars] will total about 70,000," Antonov said.

According to the base case outlook of Avtostat analytical agency, 1.5 mln new cars can be sold in Russia in 2024.