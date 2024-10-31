Druzhba pipeline to remain main route of Russian oil supplies to Hungary

BUDAPEST, October 31. /TASS/. The Druzhba oil pipeline will remain the main route of oil supplies from Russia to Hungary because the Adria pipeline from Croatia experiences capacity shortage, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"The Druzhba oil pipeline will remain the priority route for oil transportation because tests of the Adria pipeline showed that it has the capacity shortage. This year, 3.9 mln metric tons of oil were supplied over the Druzhba pipeline and deliveries continue," Szijjarto said in the statement streamed by M1 television.

Oil flowing to Hungary over the Druzhba pipeline is produced in Russia, particularly by Lukoil. On July 1, Ukraine halted transit of Lukoil’s oil, having added the Russian company into its sanction list.

In September, Hungarian Mol, the Russian oil buyer, informed that it found the way out of the situation. The company made agreements with oil shippers and pipeline operators, whereby it started purchasing oil on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.