Russian stock market indices mixed on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with the mixed trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.24% to 2,935.69 points. The RTS Index added 0.14% to 1,078.07 points. The yuan dropped by 0.064% to 11.77 rubles.

Commodity prices were largely growing and gold for the first time hit $2,501 per Troy ounce, Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia Index is expected to be in the range of 2,900 - 3,000 points, Freedom Finance Global and BCS Investment World forecast. The Moscow Exchange will post July trading volumes data tomorrow.