MMK to pay 1H 2024 dividends amounting to 2.494 rubles per share

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The board of directors of MMK recommended to pay dividends for 1H 2024 in the amount of 2.494 rubles per share, the company reported.

The issue of dividend payout will be considered at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders on September 27, 2024.

Earlier, MMK shareholders approved dividends for 2023 in the amount of 2.75 rubles per share.

MMK is one of the largest global steel producers. Its operations in Russia include a steel producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. Chairman of the board of directors Viktor Rashnikov is the main shareholder of the company, holding 79.76% of shares, while the remaining stock is in free float.