Japanese-Russian trade turnover down 24.8%, to $3.8 bln, in first six months of 2024

TOKYO, July 18. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia decreased by 24.8% in January-June 2024, year-on-year, to 602.6 bln yen (or around $3.8 bln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS calculations based on data released by the Japanese finance ministry on Thursday.

Imports of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Russia slipped by 3.3% compared to January-June 2023. Russian coal purchases plunged by 69.1%. Over the entire period Japan did not export oil from Russia. Fuel accounts for 68.6% of all imports from Russia to Japan.

Japan’s exports of passenger cars to Russia fell by 19.6% year-on-year in the first six months of 2024. At the same time, Japan’s exports of spare parts declined by 22.4%. This is the main category of Japan’s exports to Russia, accounting for nearly 70% of all deliveries.

Japanese imports of Russian fish and fish products grew by 10.9% in the reported period. At the same time, imports of Russian grain dropped by 74.8%, vegetables - by 36.4%, fruits - by 79.3%.

Japanese exports of medical goods to Russia dropped by 89%, plastic - by 80%, rubber - by 45.6%, paper - by 78%.