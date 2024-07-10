Russia hopes to sign partnership pact with Iran soon — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia expects to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Iran in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at a Valdai Discussion Club session.

"We are now actively working on signing a new basic agreement with Iran, which covers all areas of cooperation," the deputy minister pointed out. "We hope that soon we will be able to finalize this two-year saga of working out this important interstate document," Rudenko added.

According to the deputy minister, many summits have been held over the past few years; as a result, "Iran has become one of the most important partners and friends" for Russia. Thus, according to the diplomat, the new Comprehensive Partnership Treaty "sets the foundation for [Russia's] ties with Iran for many decades to come."

Earlier, IRNA reported that Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said in a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Tehran was ready to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Moscow in October at the BRICS summit in Kazan.