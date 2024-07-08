Russia expects free trade agreement between EAEU, UAE to be concluded shortly

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow expects the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be concluded in coming months, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said at the international industrial trade fair Innoprom.

"We also pay great attention to terms of introduction of mutual trade. Here we expect unnecessary barriers in mutual trade to be removed in the near future. We expect <…> the preferential trade agreement to be concluded in coming months. In particular, a meeting between Minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev and our colleagues from the Emirates will be held on the sidelines of this forum," he said.

The international industrial trade fair Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg on July 8-11. TASS is the general information agency of the event.