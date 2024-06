MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for June 25, 2024 at 87.373 rubles, which is 59 kopecks lower than the previous figure.

The regulator also lowered the official euro exchange rate by 18 kopecks to 94.0759 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate was lowered by 19 kopecks, to 11.8582 rubles.