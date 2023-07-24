Armenian banks suspend transactions using Unistream payment system

YEREVAN, July 24. /TASS/. Certain Armenian banks, including Ardshinbank, have suspended interaction with the Unistream payment system, the bank’s press service told TASS.

"Ardshinbank has stopped making money transfers using the Unistream system. We apologize to our clients and propose making money transfers over express money transfer systems serviced by the bank. Please visit the bank’s website to see terms and tariffs for transfers," the bank said.

Converse Bank also suspended interaction with Unistream. Evocabank and Armeconombank continue cooperation with the Russian payment system as regards transfers in rubles and drams only. Other Armenian banks have not yet introduced any restrictions.

On July 20, US authorities imposed sanctions on five Russian credit institutions, including Unistream Bank.