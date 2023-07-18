Russia ready to free grain supplies to needy countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia continues to be ready for a free substitution of the Ukrainian grain for needy countries after the exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Certainly," Peskov said. "Russia definitely maintains its position in this regard," he stressed.

Grain supplies from Russia to Africa will be discussed at a summit in late July, Peskov noted.

"We are interacting with our African partners. These communications will continue at the summit in St. Petersburg, we are preparing and waiting for them," Peskov said, speaking about Russian grain supplies to needy countries after the exit from the grain deal.

"There will be an opportunity to discuss all these problems" at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, he added.