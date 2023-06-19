Minsk, Moscow to sign agreement on international road haulage in June — minister

VITEBSK /Belarus/, June 19. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia may sign an agreement on international road haulage by the end of this month, Belarusian Minister of Transport and Communications Aleksey Avramenko said on Monday.

"Transport agencies of Belarus and Russia with the participation of the BAMAP (Belarusian Association of International Road Carriers - TASS) and the ASMAP (Association of International Road Carriers of Russia - TASS) have drafted an intergovernmental agreement on international road haulage. We hope that we will sign this agreement within the framework of holding the tenth anniversary forum of the regions of Belarus and Russia [on June 26-28 in Ufa]," he said at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia.

The agreement stipulates "the gradual removal of the regulatory approval system for all types of international road transportation of cargoes starting January 1, 2024," the minister noted.

In turn, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said that Belarusian road carriers would be able to start cabotage transportation across Russia this year, though only of construction cargoes so far. "Cabotage transportation is a very sensitive issue for any country, and for the Russian Federation as well," he said. "We can offer you to start cabotage transportation through Russian territory this year, but with one restriction, those being construction cargoes for our new territories," he said.