Russian Cabinet expands list of tax free crossing points

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The tax free system will go live at eight more border crossing points in Russia, the press service of the Russian government said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a relevant decree. "Foreign tourists will be able to get the VAT refund for purchased goods in eight more crossing points. This refers to crossing points situated on the territory of six regions - Buryatia (Kyakhta and Ulan-Ude), the Trans-Baikal Region (Zabaikalsk and Chita), the Krasnoyarsk Region (Krasnoyarsk), the Primorsky Region (Kraskino), the Amur Region (Blagoveshchensk) and the Irkutsk Region (Irkutsk)," the press service said.

The tax-free system for foreign tourists became effective in Russia in 2018. It does not cover goods under excise, such as alcoholic and tobacco products.