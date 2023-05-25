EAEU should continue establishing free trade zones — Putin

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should continue building up ties with countries who are interested in collaborating, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"The EAEU must proactively develop relations with countries who are after an equal, mutually beneficial partnership," the Russian leader said, noting that he meant partners in Asia, the Arab world, Africa, Latin America, and cooperation with multilateral associations like the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and some others.

"It is important to continue establishing free trade zones with interested countries and in particular to offer them the joint use of international payment infrastructure in national currencies and digital currencies of central banks available to members of ‘the group of five’ [EAEU - TASS]," Putin stressed.