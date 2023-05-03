OPEC+ to assess current oil prices decline, it may be short-term — Novak

MINERALNYE VODY, May 3. /TASS/. OPEC+ will assess the current decline in oil prices, it may be short-term, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We will watch the market. We will monitor the situation. We need to understand the reasons [for the drop in oil prices], the prospects for how [the situation] will evolve further, maybe this is a short-term situation," he said.

The price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil for July delivery on the London ICE exchange on Wednesday fell to $72 a barrel for the first time since March 20, 2023, according to trading data.