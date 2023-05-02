Twitter unblocks Dmitry Medvedev’s post about Poland

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Twitter has unblocked a recent post that Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev made about Poland in his Russian and English-language accounts.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter rules. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the company says in a notice pasted over the tweet.

The post opens when clicked.

Twitter earlier restricted access to the post that was made as Polish officials seized a Russian embassy school in Warsaw. The tweet says: "I see no point in maintaining diplomatic relations with Poland. This state must not exist for us while there is no one but Russophobes in power and Ukraine is full of Polish mercenaries, who should be ruthlessly exterminated like stinky rats".