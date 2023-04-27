Russia’s international reserves declining over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves dropped by $3.1 bln and amounted to $597.1 bln as of April 21, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

"International reserves amounted to $597.1 bln as of April 21, having declined by $3.1 bln or by 0.5% in consequence of negative revaluation and transactions performed as part of the fiscal rule," the regulator informed.

Reserves stood at $600.2 bln as of April 14.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.