Russia starts exporting electricity to Kyrgyzstan — Inter RAO

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Inter RAO (operator of Russia’s electricity exports and imports) began to export electricity to Kyrgyzstan, a company representative told reporters on Monday.

"On April 15, 2023, for the first time in history, the company began the supply of electricity from the UES (United Energy System - TASS) of Russia to the energy system of Kyrgyzstan in transit through the UES of Kazakhstan. The total planned supply volume for the period from April 2023 to March 2024 is about 900 million kWh," the representative said.

At present the supplies amount to up to 400 MW per hour, the main factor is the capacity of Kazakhstan's networks. However, with the possibility of increasing transit, Inter RAO is ready to provide exports that fully cover the electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan, which reaches 3 billion kWh.

The delivery schedule will be agreed by the parties on a regular basis in accordance with the provisions of the dispatch control and the rules of the energy markets.