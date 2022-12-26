EAEU countries trade turnover rises by 12.8% to $67 bln in 10 months

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The volume of mutual trade between the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for 10 months of the year increased by 12.8% and amounted to around $67 bln, the Eurasian Economic Commission reported in its telegram channel, citing data from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

"The volume of mutual trade between the EAEU states reached around $67 bln over 10 months of 2022 increasing by 12.8% year-on-year, EDB analysts estimated," the statement said.

According to the report, changes in production and logistics chains have created new opportunities for some of the EAEU economies. "Thus, Armenia's exports to Belarus and Russia in the first 10 months of 2022 increased 2.8-fold and 2.5-fold, Kyrgyzstan's exports to these countries increased 2-fold and 2.6-fold, respectively," the report said.

At the same time, the Eurasian Development Bank analysts predict the volume of mutual trade between the EAEU at the end of 2022 in the amount of $80-83 bln (an increase of about 12%).