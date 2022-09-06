Real cyberwar is waged against Russia — Sberbank

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The real cyberwar is being waged against Russia at present, Deputy CEO of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The real cyberwar is underway against Russia. We are working in the import substitution area at present not merely to simply make a transition to domestic developments, but to do this in the cyberwar environment in particular. The number of cyberattacks against us is actually growing," Kuznetsov said, adding that the goal of these attacks is "to bring down the infrastructure."

Sberbank withstood about 450 DDoS attacks during the third quarter of this year, more than during the last five years, the top manager said.

"Over the last quarter, Sber withstood about 450 DDoS attacks and 350 were against our subsidiaries. This is a large figure, it amounts to all attacks we had over the last five years," Kuznetsov said.

According to Sberbank, cyberattacks against Russian entities surged 15-fold since early 2022.