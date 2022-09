MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil with settlement in November 2022 on the London ICE Exchange decreased by more than 2.7% to $93 per barrel for the first time since August 22, 2022.

As of 04:56 pm Moscow time, the price of Brent crude fell by 2.76% to $93 per barrel.

By 05:16 pm Moscow time, the price of Brent slowed down the decline and was $93.44 per barrel (-2.3%).

The cost of futures for WTI crude oil fell by 2.37% to $87.43 per barrel.