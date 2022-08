MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday said gas prices in Europe could reach 5,000 euros in the spot market before yearend.

"To the heads of state and government of the European Union countries. In connection with the increase of gas prices to 3,500 euros per one thousand cubic meters, I’m forced to increase the price forecast to 5,000 euros by the end of 2022. With warm regards," he said on Telegram.