Suspension of Nissan plant in St. Petersburg may last until October — Kyodo

TOKYO, June 28. /TASS/. The suspension of the plant of the Japanese automaker Nissan in St. Petersburg may last until the end of September, the company's CEO Makoto Uchida said at a shareholders' meeting, the Kyodo agency reported on Tuesday.

"We will take measures to minimize the impact [of disruptions in the supply of components due to sanctions against the Russian Federation] on work," he said.

However, according to Kyodo, he noted that the suspension of the plant could last until the end of September, if the situation does not change for the better.

The Nissan plant in St. Petersburg suspended work on March 14 due to interruptions in the supply of components.