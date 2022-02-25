MOEX index rises by 20.04%

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The Russian stock market managed to rebound on Friday from record-breaking lows shown the day before against the backdrop of a sharp geopolitical aggravation.

The MOEX index rose by 20.04% to 2,470.48 points, the RTS dollar index - by 26.12% to 936.94 points. The dollar fell by 2.19% to 83.05 rubles, the euro - by 1.85% to 93.36 rubles.

"Russia continues its special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, and the Western authorities introduce new packages of sanctions in response. Despite the severity of the anti-Russian sanctions announced the day before by the US President, the market reacted with a recovery. Neither raw materials exports nor Russia's access to the SWIFT system will be affected by these restrictions. Also, investors reacted to the Friday evening news that Moscow was ready to send a delegation for negotiations with Kiev," investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin said.

At the same time, not many companies fell under the sanctions. "However, VTB and Sber will have to restructure foreign exchange operations and, possibly, incur additional costs," Head of shares analysis department at Finam Natalia Malykh believes.

In addition, many hope that Russia's military special operation in Ukraine will be of a short-term and local, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Dmitry Babin added.