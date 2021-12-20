Russia, Kazakhstan should move towards carbon neutrality together, says Russian PM

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan should move towards reaching carbon neutrality in 2060 together, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the talks with his Kazakh counterpart Askar Mamin on Monday.

"On the global climate agenda, it is important to make sure that the decisions of the Russian and Kazakh leaders are implemented on reaching by 2060 the carbon neutrality of national economies," he said.

"We offer moving together towards this goal, coordinating our actions, sharing experience and technological solutions," PM added.