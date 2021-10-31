G20 stress key role of infrastructure investments during recovery phase

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty nations stress the important role of quality investments in infrastructure during the post-pandemic recovery phase, according to the G20 Rome Leaders’ Declaration adopted on Sunday.

"We recognize the critical role of quality infrastructure investments in the recovery phase. We acknowledge that resilient, properly funded, well maintained and optimally managed systems are essential to preserve infrastructure assets over their life-cycles, minimising loss and disruption, and securing the provision of safe, reliable and high-quality infrastructure services," the declaration says.

According to the document, the G20 nations will continue to develop cooperation between public and private investors "to mobilise private capital."

"We underline the importance of promoting knowledge sharing between local authorities and national governments to foster more inclusive infrastructure. We will continue to advance the work related to the G20 Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment," the document reads.

Apart from that, the G20 nations agreed to extend the Global Infrastructure Hub mandate until the end of 2024.