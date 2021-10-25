Hainan launches large-scale head hunting project for Free Trade Port

HAIKOU /China/, Oct. 25. /TASS/. Hainan authorities have launched a large-scale project to attract highly qualified specialists to work in key areas in order to speed up the construction of the Free Trade Port. The project was announced at a press conference in Beijing by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Hainan International Communication Network reported.

Professional staff will be attracted both online and offline. The program will cover not only China's regions, but also foreign markets. From October 2021 to June 2022, special presentation events will be held in Shanghai, Beijing and six other Chinese cities to attract professionals to Hainan from a variety of fields.

Proposed vacancies for new personnel include various positions in research institutes, key laboratories, hospitals, state-owned enterprises, key project platforms and technology parks. Particular attention will be paid to filling personnel shortages in the Hainan Free Trade Port project.

The Hainan authorities also plan to create a notification mechanism which will regularly inform of appearing job offers once a month. A special online recruitment platform www.ihnhr.com, which will accept online applications, organize online lectures and other events, will be actively involved in the realization of all these plans. At the initial stage about 36 thousand potential vacancies will be presented under this program.