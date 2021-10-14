EU countries not approached Russian government with requests to increase gas supplies

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. European partners have not yet approached the Russian government with a request to increase gas supplies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"[They] have not yet approached," Novak said.

The matter is in Gazprom’s competence, Novak said, responding to the question concerning the timeframe of gas injection to underground gas storages.

Gas prices in Europe yesterday climbed to $1,130 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to ICE data.