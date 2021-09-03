Kiev expects to make gas transit contracts with EU companies

KIEV, September 3. /TASS/. Ukraine is waiting for a start of consultations with Germany and the United States on continuation of gas transit across the country and intends to enter into relevant contracts with European companies, chief executive of Naftogaz of Ukraine Yuri Vitrenko said on the air with 1+1 TV Channel.

"We say we are not against extending it [the contract with Gazprom for transit via Ukraine - TASS] but this is not our main task and this is not the best guarantee. The best guarantee is exactly contracts with European companies. We are now waiting for promised so-called ‘technical level consultations,’ while actually these should be negotiations Germany should organize, and we will talk with specific European companies during such negotiations about specific contracts for gas transit via Ukraine - this is what we need," Vitrenko said.

Contracts with European companies with financial commitments are actually guarantees that gas transit via Ukraine will remain when the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be launched, he added.