US Department of State counselor to visit Kiev to discuss Nord Stream 2 - press service

WASHINGTON, July 19./TASS/. Counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet will visit Kiev on July 20-21, after which he will head to Warsaw, the press service of the US Department of State reported on Monday.

"He will continue our diplomatic conversations with Ukraine and Poland on a range of issues, including our shared concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and energy security more broadly, as well as ongoing reforms," the media note said.

"While in Kyiv, Counselor Chollet will meet with senior government officials to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine’s efforts to counter Russia’s aggression and to further advance economic and anti-corruption reforms," it added.