Academic Chersky will lay 2.6 km of Nord Stream second string in Germany

MOSCOW, July 19. / TASS /. The pipe-laying vessel Academic Chersky will lay a 2.6 km section of the second string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters, Nord Stream 2 AG told TASS on Monday.

"The pipe-laying vessel Academic Chersky will lay a 2.6 km section of the second line of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany. All work is carried out in accordance with the permits received," the company said. According to the notification to mariners of the German waterway and shipping department (Wasserstra·en und Schifffahrtsamt — WSA), the permit for the construction of the German part of Nord Stream 2 is valid from July 17 to August 15. The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Work was suspended in December 2019 after Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. But from December 2020, the construction of the gas pipeline was resumed after a year-long halt.