Rosteс ready to ensure safety of oil facilities in Venezuela

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian state corporation Rostec will cooperate with Venezuela to ensure safety of oil facilities in that country, the corporation announced on Wednesday.

The relevant agreement was reached at the meeting of the co-chairs of the high-level Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission.

"The parties agreed to cooperate on integrated security of oil facilities as well as on participation in investment projects in Venezuela," Rostec said.

In particular, cooperation may cover such areas as industrial security, including protection against cyber attacks, and supplies of equipment and fire-fighting appliances. Establishment of local production in Venezuela is also possible.

"Venezuelan partners have expressed interest in using solutions by the Rostec state corporation in the field of information security for protection of power generation facilities, in supplies of Russian IT solutions for collecting and processing data on functioning of power generating facilities, modern solutions for risk management at critical infrastructure facilities to predict the risks of accidents and prevent them," according to the statement.

Sergei Yarosh, general director of RT-Project Technologies JSC, who represented Rostec at the meeting, noted that during the negotiations the state corporation introduced the Venezuelan partners to civilian products and solutions of its enterprises.

Earlier it was reported that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, during his visit to Caracas, had a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. According to Maduro, during the meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Caracas Russia and Venezuela signed 12 documents on cooperation in various areas.