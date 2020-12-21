India, Russia discussing cooperation in agriculture, transport, says envoy

NEW DELHI, December 21. /TASS/. Expansion of cooperation in agriculture and development of transport corridors remain on the agenda of the Russia-Indian cooperation, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said in an interview with Russian reporters on Monday.

"The food problem solution is one of the areas of the Russian-Indian cooperation, which is why upgrading of the agriculture cooperation agreement is relevant now," he said.

Transport corridors are necessary for connecting production and economic potential of the two countries, the ambassador noted, adding that transport agreements on the North-South international transport corridor, as well as on sea links between India’s Chennai and Russia’s Vladivostok that will connect India and Russia’s Far East, the Coast, are on the agenda.

"Those ambitious projects naturally need both legal support and customs convoy. Those are green corridors that will inevitably be needed for easing cargoes delivery to make sure that the confidentiality of our economic relationship meets the nature of confidentiality of our political ties," he explained.