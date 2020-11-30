Digital ruble circulation in international transfers feasible — Central Bank

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The digital ruble can be used in the future for international money transfers, First Deputy Chairperson of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova said on Monday.

"As far as the opportunity for cross-border operations is concerned, this will be the topic when other regulators issue their currencies too. Not only China but at least several other players too. Then the possible integration with the peer level systems can be the case," she said.

The European Union is also considering an opportunity of floating the digital euro and China is piloting a counterpart project, Skorobogatova added.