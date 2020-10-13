Germany doubles gas imports from Russia in August

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Germany became the largest buyer of Russian gas in Europe as of the end of August, with supplies growing 2.2-fold in monthly terms to 3.21 bln cubic meters, the Russian Customs Service reports.

Gas supplies to Germany rose by 10.4% in annual terms in this August.

Gas exports to Italy surged by 18.3% monthly and by 7.2 times annually to 2.2 bln cubic meters in August 2020. Deliveries to France rose by 8.4% year-on-year and 1.9-fold monthly to 1.41 bln cubic meters in the reporting month.

Gas supplies to Belarus dropped by 3.2% year-on-year to 1.38 bln cubic meters. Gas imports by Slovakia gained 11.1% on an annual basis to 1.05 bln cubic meters.

Gas deliveries to Turkey fell 29% annually but rose almost threefold to 1.05 mln cubic meters in the reporting period.