Russia’s Sputnix company negotiates satellite launches with clients from six nations

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnix company, which specialized in small satellite production, conducts negotiations with six countries on launching satellites in their interest, the company press service told TASS.

"Currently, we are in negotiations on satellite projects with clients from six countries already," the press service said, without naming the countries.

With some of them, a cooperation agreement has already been signed, the press service said.

"We negotiate launches in 2021 and 2022," the company said, adding that the projects include remote probing, technology and education satellites.

In 2020, the company plans to launch five satellites. Two of them will be launched in interest of foreign clients - Tunisia (internet of things) and Saudi Arabia (education).