Russian hi-tech firm creates data protection device for Meridian military satellite

"The software and hardware system integrated into the space vehicle’s equipment encrypts and decodes data. The corresponding equipment was also installed at ground-based control stations and data receiving/transmitting and processing centers," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Avtomatika Group (part of Russia’s hi-tech state corporation Rostec) has developed a device to protect data transmitted from Earth to the Meridian military communications satellite launched on February 20, the Rostec press office reported on Tuesday.

"The installment of such equipment on space vehicles helps reliably protect data transmitted to the Meridian from the ground and also to prevent the satellite control interception. The device is a fully domestic invention, which guarantees the absence of ‘bugs’ and other undocumented functions," the press office quoted Rostec Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko as saying.

Russia has already equipped various space vehicles with data cryptographic protection systems developed by Avtomatika Group. The company is also developing control and measuring and control and testing systems for ground tests of onboard equipment before satellite launches, Rostec said.

Russia launched the Meridian-M military communications satellite atop a Soyuz-2.1a medium carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport in the northern Arkhangelsk Region on February 20. The satellite separated together with the Fregat booster from the rocket’s third stage in the normal mode. The satellite was delivered into the target orbit and placed under the control of the ground-based systems of Russia’s Main Testing Space Center of the Aerospace Force’s Space Troops.

The Meridian-M is designated to provide communications of sea vessels and aircraft of the ice reconnaissance service along the Northern Sea Route with coastal and ground stations and to expand the network of satellite communications stations for the northern areas of the Siberia and the Far East in the interests of the Russian economy.

The satellite’s onboard systems are functioning in the normal mode.