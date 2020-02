Spread of coronavirus outside of China presents negative scenario for ruble — experts

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The euro on the Moscow Exchange grew by 2.15% and reached 74.14 rubles.

The last time the euro was above the level of 74 rubles on August 29, 2019.

The dollar rose by 1.9% to 67.26 rubles. The last time the dollar was above 67 rubles on September 3, 2019.