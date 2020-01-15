Putin proposes monthly payments for children aged 3-7 starting January 2020

MOSCOW, January 15. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, proposed to provide monthly payments for children aged 3-7 starting on January 1, 2020. According to the President, these payments will be received by families whose incomes do not exceed one living wage per person, and the procedure for receiving these funds will be as simple as possible.

"When the child turns three, the payments are terminated, so the family can immediately land in a difficult financial situation. That is what actually happens, and it cannot be allowed. Due to this, I propose to provide monthly payments for children between the ages of three and seven. To receive these payments, it will be enough to simply apply and indicate your legal, official income," President Putin said, noting that payments should be made starting January 1, 2020.

The President has also urged the government to simplify the procedure for granting benefits for families with children.

"We need to make this procedure [receiving benefits by families with children — TASS] as convenient and simple as possible for citizens so that they can arrange everything without queues and obstacles," he stated.

Putin noted that it is also necessary to develop the remote procedure for the reception of benefits via a special federal portal.

Expanding and increasing maternity capital

The maternity capital program will be extended until the end of 2026 at the least and the payment amount will grow to 616,617 rubles ($10,028), according to the President.

"This program is currently designed for the period until December 31, 2021," the head of state noted. "We will extend it until December 31, 2026 at the least," Putin said.

"A family will be entitled to the maternity capital in its current amount [over 466,000 rubles ($7,600) — TASS] as early as when the first child will be born," the President stated. "I suggest increasing the maternity capital [upon the second child birth] by 150,000 rubles ($2,400)," he specified. "Hence, the maternity capital for a family with two children will total 616,617 rubles ($10,028)," the head of state added.

The maternity capital amount will be adjusted upward annually, Putin said. If there is a child in a family, "then the maternity capital shall be provided in a new, increased amount after birth of the second one," he added.