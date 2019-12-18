Turkish Stream should not be considered as project benefiting only Russia — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Turkish Stream gas pipeline should not be considered as a project that is implemented solely in Russia's interests, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said told RTVI TV channel on Wednesday.

"Considering the Turkish Stream as the project in which Russia dominates, is incorrect," Szijjarto said. "Let's look at the countries involved in the project: Russia, Turkey — NATO member, Bulgaria — EU and NATO member, Serbia — candidate for joining EU, Hungary — EU and NATO member. The majority of countries participating in the project are NATO members. It is dishonest to consider it as a solely Russian project," he added.

The foreign minister said that his main interest lies in ensuring gas deliveris to Hungary. "How can I do this? I am in talks with Russia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia, in order to build this new route," Szijjarto said. "What can I do in this situation as a minister responsible for energy talks? I can hold talks with Russia on future gas deliveries. Why? Because there are no other possibilities," he noted.

Central European countries "have to ensure gas deliveries, have to ensure our security, and it is obvious that it is necessary for us to maintain dialogue with Russia," he added.