Putin says allocations for healthcare will grow

"As far as healthcare financing at large is concerned, certainly, we must and will increase it," the head of state said. "While [healthcare expenses] are 3.7% of GDP in this year, they will be 4.1% of GDP as early as in the next year," Putin said. The consolidated healthcare budget amounts to 2.7 trillion rubles ($42.2 bln) in 2019 and will be 4.5 trillion rubles ($70.4 bln) in 2020, the president said.

"This is more than 4% in many countries, that is true, but the tax burden there is also higher," Putin said. "The overall tax burden in Russia is 28.4%, while it is more than 37% in Germany and over 40% in Belgium and France," the Russian leader said. "In other words, they collect from the whole economy, from citizens, and make reallocations there. Are we ready at present to dramatically increase the tax burden and what will be the result? This is a very delicate sphere," Putin noted.

"The understanding that healthcare financing should be increased is present. It [financing] will grow," the head of state added.