Funds allocated for national healthcare project should be spent wisely — Putin

He recalled that 1 trillion 367 billion rubles ($20.5 bln) were allocated for the implementation of this national project, in particular 237.5 billion rubles ($3.6 bln) were granted for the development of primary healthcare.

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The funds allocated for the implementation of the national project Healthcare should be spent wisely, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the modernization of primary healthcare on Tuesday.

"These are significant resources that should be spent wisely and should give a good result," Putin said, noting that there are "many more problems in this area." In particular, he said, we are talking about the availability of medical care for residents of small towns and remote territories.

The president noted that earlier, he had discussed problems in primary healthcare at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

The main tasks of the National project include reduction of mortality from cardiovascular and oncological diseases, introduction of lean technologies, large-scale prevention and screening, elimination of personnel shortages, the development of the infrastructure of children's hospitals.

The national project includes eight federal projects, in particular "Development of the primary healthcare system", "Combating cardiovascular diseases", "Combating oncological diseases", "Development of children's healthcare" and others.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova is in charge of the National Project, and Russian Health Minister Veronica Skvortsova heads it.