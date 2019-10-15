Russia, UAE sign agreements during Putin’s visit

ABU DHABI, October 15. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates have signed a number of agreements in the areas of energy and investments. The agreements were inked during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to that country, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Among these documents are a memorandum of understanding between Russia’s Ministry of Energy and the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Industry in energy cooperation; a memorandum of understanding between Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation on cooperation in the area of peaceful use of nuclear energy; a concession agreement between Russia’s oil major Lukoil and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on the Gasha gas field.

Apart from that, cooperation agreements were signed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Lukoil and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Mabudala fund on the implementation of national projects, including in the area of artificial intelligence. A framework agreement on strategic cooperation was signed by Russia's Gazprom Neft and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a state visit on Tuesday.

"The President will hold talks with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They will discuss further development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres," the Kremlin press service said in a press statement.

The visit’s agenda also includes a meeting by Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with representatives of business circles of Russia and the United Arab Emirates.