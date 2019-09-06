Canada’s Accounts Chamber looks forward to INTOSAI forum in Moscow

OTTAWA, September 6. /TASS/. The upcoming 23rd Congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in Moscow will become a platform for the exchange of experience between representatives of the audit chambers of different countries, Martin Dompierre, Assistant Auditor General at the Office of the Auditor General of Canada, told TASS on Friday.

Dompierre will lead the delegation of his country at the forum.

"One of the goals of INTOSAI is to provide a forum to share knowledge among audit offices. While each SAIs decides on what to audit, it is of mutual benefit for all SAIs to share best practices in general, including the auditing of specific topics," he said.

For example, Dompierre said, INTOSAI has a working group on corruption and money laundering to advance SAIs knowledge in auditing this topic.

"That said, audit offices are only one of the stakeholders involved in addressing common challenges that countries may face," he added.

According to him, the Canadian delegation is not going to provide a report at the INTOSAI in Moscow. "However, we were asked to make a presentation along with other Supreme Audit Offices (SAIs) related to one of the themes of the Conference (Information technology for the development of public administration)," he noted.

The 23rd INTOSAI Congress will be held in Moscow on September 23-28. The organization includes 194 watchdogs. Earlier, head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin said that 850 participants are expected at the forum. According to him, two key reports will be presented — from Russia (on the analysis of achieving national goals) and China (on the development of digital audit).