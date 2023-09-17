Ukrainian army loses up to 140 people, Bradley IFV in Zaporozhye area — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle Bradley and four vehicles in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Zaporozhye area, units of the Russian battlegroup, air strikes, fire from artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repelled an attack by assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. Moreover, fire damage was inflicted on clusters of personnel and equipment of the 82nd airborne assault brigade, the 71st jaeger brigade and the 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 140 troops, a US-made infantry fighting vehicle Bradley and four vehicles in this area in 24 hours, according to the ministry.