Export version of Spartak armored vehicle presented at Army-2023 Forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. An export version of the Spartak armored vehicle with a right-hand drive option was presented for the first time at the Army-2023 Forum, TASS reports.

"The armored vehicle is produced in the mine defense build - it has a single volume armored body with the V-shaped bottom and seats of the driver and the assault party protected against injuries. The vehicle can be made with the right-hand drive option with five or three doors in the body," the special exporter of the vehicle said in its papers.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.