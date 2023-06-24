Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian electronic intelligence centers, military aircraft

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered a multiple strike on Ukrainian electronic intelligence centers and military aircraft at the Kanatovo and Dnepr airfields, destroying all the designated targets over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Last night, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a multiple strike by long-range precision weapons against electronic intelligence centers and aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force at the airfields Kanatovo in the Kirovorgrad Region and also Dnepr," the spokesman said.

All the designated targets were destroyed, the general stressed.

"The goal of the strike was achieved," Konashenkov said.

Russian forces wipe out Storm Shadow missiles depot after Kiev’s strike on Chongar bridge.

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian army depot storing Storm Shadow missiles in the Khmelnitsky Region in retaliation to Kiev’s strike on the Chongar Bridge linking the Kherson Region and Crimea, Konashenkov reported.

"On June 23, a depot storing Storm Shadow cruise missiles was obliterated at the Ukrainian airbase near the settlement of Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky Region in retaliation to a strike on the automobile bridge across the Chongar Strait," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery eliminated three Ukrainian subversive groups and destroyed roughly 30 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Novomlynsk and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In areas near the settlements of Yagodnoye and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups were eliminated," the spokesman said.

In all, Russian forces destroyed as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces thwart four Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying over 100 enemy troops and an artillery gun in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, the battlegroup Center repelled four attacks by Ukrainian army units in the Serebryansky forest. In areas near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, air strikes inflicted damage on the units of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 66th mechanized brigades," the spokesman said.

Near the settlements of Yampolovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted, the general said.

In all, over 100 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours, he said.

Russian forces repel nine Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled nine Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, nine enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by active operations of the southern battlegroup in the past 24 hours near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Artyomovsk, Avdeyevka, Pervomaiskoye and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over 245 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, seven pickup trucks and D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the battles," the spokesman said.

In the Bakhmut tactical area, Russian aircraft and artillery struck amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 35th and 36th marine infantry brigades, the general reported.

"Near the settlements of Seversk and Sukhaya Balka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 45th artillery brigade and 109th territorial defense brigade were destroyed," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks at Vremevka bulge in DPR

Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian attacks at the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations continued unsuccessful offensive attempts in the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. In the south Donetsk direction near the Vremevka bulge, three enemy attacks were repelled by competent and self-sacrificing actions of units from the battlegroup East, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires in areas near the settlements of Makarovka and Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian tanks and six armored combat vehicles as a result of damage inflicted by firepower on advancing enemy reserves in areas near the settlements of Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 170 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated over 170 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to over 170 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, 12 armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles. The following hardware was also destroyed: a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system, a US-manufactured M777 artillery system, two Msta-B howitzers and a D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye directions, Russian forces repulsed an attack by units of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Yablokovo in the Zaporozhye Region. Army aircraft struck amassed enemy manpower and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Maliye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, he said.

Russian forces destroy 45 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 45 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 45 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, two Akatsiya motorized artillery systems and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian fuel depots near Dnepropetrovsk

Russian forces destroyed two fuel depots of the Ukrainian army near Dnepropetrovsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the city of Dnepropetrovsk, two depots storing fuel for military hardware of a Ukrainian army grouping were destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 92 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 124 areas, the general reported.

Russian air defenses down 24 Ukrainian drones over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24 hours, air defense capabilities destroyed 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Zaitsevo, Artyomovsk, Novobakhmutovka, Volodino, Yakovlevka, Soledar and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Ulyanovka in the Kherson Region, Shevchenkovo and Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian warplanes, 240 helicopters, 4,775 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,319 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,131 multiple rocket launchers, 5,218 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,152 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.