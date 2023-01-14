Russian air defenses intercept 7 HIMARS, Olkha rockets near Berdyansk, in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed four Ukrainian drones and intercepted seven HIMARS and Olkha rockets near Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region and Novy Svet in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"The air defense weapons have destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Berestovoye, Krasnorechenskoye and Zaliman in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said at a briefing on the special military operation.

Konashenkov added that seven rockets of HIMARS and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems had been intercepted near Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region and Novy Svet in the DPR.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 372 Ukrainian warplanes, 200 helicopters, 2,880 unmanned aerial vehicles, 400 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,511 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 982 multiple rocket launchers, 3,828 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,040 special military motor vehicles have been taken out since the special military operation began in Ukraine.